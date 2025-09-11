This behind-the-scenes Demon Slayer video might not answer the eternal debate of subbed vs. dubbed anime, but it will make you appreciate the English voice talents even more

You may be a dyed-in-the-wool subbed fanatic, but this Demon Slayer Infinity Castle behind-the-scenes video might convince you to try the English dubbed version on opening weekend.

As you can see in the minute-long video below that was posted by Crunchyroll, the English-language voice cast have just as much vim and vigor as their Japanese counterparts. It even includes the first glimpse at Channing Tatum in action, with the Gambit actor voicing new character Keizo in Infinity Castle.

While we are advocates of both dubbed and subbed versions (each to their own, really), we asked Giyu's English-language voice actor Johnny Yong Bosch what he would say to those looking to dip their toes into dubbed waters after seasons spent watching with Japanese subtitles.

His response? "What's the worst that's gonna happen? You decide to watch the sub?"

Bosch added, "I like to say Demon Slayer has earned its place in anime. You know, it's got great visuals, characters and story. So I don't care if you want to watch it sub or dub. If you want to try a dub, give it a shot. I think it's going to be a fun ride either way."

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle hits US and UK theaters on September 12, with early box office predictions suggesting it's going to surpass the record held by Pokemon: The First Movie for highest anime opening weekend in the US.

The first in a trilogy, Demon Slayer Infinity Castle will adapt the manga arc of the same name and sees Tanjiro facing off against Upper Moon Akaza as he seeks revenge against head demon Muzan Kibutsuji for the death of his family.

