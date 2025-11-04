Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle gets a surprise China release, meaning $1 billion at the box office is back on the table

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle may have already wowed at the box office, but we could be heading for some seriously impressive numbers thanks to its just-announced China release.

Previously, there had been murmurings that the Demon Slayer movie would get a theatrical release in China – a country where so many franchises, from Marvel to Avatar, received a huge boost in box office takings up until very recently.

The creation of a Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle account on Chinese social media site Weibo only stoked those flames further and, now, that profile has announced a November 14 release date in China (H/T Screen Rant).

While it still remains a tough ask for Demon Slayer to reach $1 billion worldwide, its current total of $670 million marks it out as the highest-grossing anime movie of all time. Couple that with confirmation that the movie will be a theatrical exclusive up until the end of 2025, and there's still plenty of time to nudge its way towards other landmarks.

That includes the lofty mark of becoming the highest-grossing 2D animated movie ever, if it bests The Lion King's $979 million. Infinity Castle could also dethrone the likes of A Minecraft Movie ($957 million) and Jurassic World: Rebirth ($868 million) in the 2025 box office charts if it performs admirably in China.

