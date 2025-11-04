Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle gets a surprise China release, meaning $1 billion at the box office is back on the table

News
By published

Will Demon Slayer dethrone Minecraft?

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle
(Image credit: Koyoharu Gotoge/SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable)

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle may have already wowed at the box office, but we could be heading for some seriously impressive numbers thanks to its just-announced China release.

Previously, there had been murmurings that the Demon Slayer movie would get a theatrical release in China – a country where so many franchises, from Marvel to Avatar, received a huge boost in box office takings up until very recently.

Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell

I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.