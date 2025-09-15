Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle English dub voice actor Channing Tatum says his daughter has been his "anime inspiration from the start"

Just one day after Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle hit screens overseas in the US and UK, English dub voice actor Channing Tatum paid a beautiful tribute to his 12-year-old daughter, who seems to be the reason he joined the anime project in the first place.

"Walking the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle carpet with Evie by my side was honestly a dream come true," said Tatum via Twitter. "She's been my anime inspiration from the start, and sharing this moment with her made my first time voicing Keizo extra special… Heart is full and fanboy levels are off the charts!" Check out the post below.

Walking the #DemonSlayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle carpet with Evie by my side was honestly a dream come true. She's been my anime inspiration from the start, and sharing this moment with her made my first time voicing Keizo extra special. Having a project we both love in… pic.twitter.com/fmMcAd4Z6KSeptember 13, 2025

Tatum voices martial arts master Keizo in the new anime movie. Keizo famously taught the Soryu fighting move to Hakuji, later known as the demon Akaza. Tatum's daughter seems to have played a pivotal role in Tatum's Demon Slayer journey, as Crunchyroll previously reported that the star "discovered his love of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and anime through watching the series with his daughter."

Fans had doubts about Tatum's involvement in the movie when his casting was first announced/ Many felt as though it was not fair to other voice actors in the industry, because of the Deadpool and Wolverine star's big Hollywood status. However, after seeing the movie, fans seem to be impressed with the star, with one replying, "You did a great job voicing him," and another said, "Wait that was you voicing him?! Phenomenal job man."

Directed by Haruo Sotozaki, the movie follows demon slayer Tanjiro Kamado as he is plunged into a demon’s stronghold known as the Infinity Castle, where he faces his biggest demon and challenge yet. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is the first of an upcoming trilogy based on the Infinity Castle arc from the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga.

As well as Tatum, the English dub version also stars voice actors Zach Aguilar as Tanjiro Kamado, Abby Trott as Nezuko Kamado, Aleks Le as Zenitsu Agatsuma, Bryce Papenbrook as Inosuke Hashibira, Johnny Yong Bosch as Giyu Tomikoa, and Erika Harlacher as Shinobu Kocho.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is out in theaters now. For more, check out the best anime you should be watching right now, and keep up to date with new anime heading your way.