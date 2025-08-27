Chainsaw Man is taking the Solo Leveling route with two "feature-length" recap movies arriving before the Reze Arc film, complete with bonus original content

Chainsaw Man is getting two recap films to get fans up to speed before Reze Arc's big cinema release this October.

Chainsaw Man – The Compilation: Part 1 and Chainsaw Man – The Compilation: Part 2 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll from September. Better still, the abridged version of Denji's journey so far will be bolstered by new material in the shape of Chainsaw Days, an adaptation of the manga's bonus episodes.

Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc will adapt the manga arc of the same name, which revolves around a mysterious new figure, Reze, entering the orbit of series protagonist Denji – with explosive results. A sneak peek of the ending song, from Hikaru Utada, has been released in recent weeks.

Recap movies are fast becoming the norm in the anime industry. Perhaps most notably, Solo Leveling's Reawakening compilation brought together a recap of the first season and a sneak peek at the second season before its debut earlier this year – and grossed millions of dollars in the process.

Demon Slayer has also been releasing compilations and recaps in cinemas for years in-between seasons as a way to whet the appetite of its fervent fanbase. However, it has since shifted once more to full-fat canon releases in theaters, with the first of three Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movies releasing in the US and UK this September.

For more, check out the new anime coming your way in the fall season, plus all the latest on Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 and Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2.