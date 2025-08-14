Chainsaw Man movie unveils its killer ending song with sneak peek, as it confirms involvement of Kingdom Hearts legend Hikaru Utada

The Chainsaw Man movie is a little over a month away and to ramp up our excitement, animation studio MAPPA has unveiled a sneak peek at the film's killer ending theme song. It also confirmed Kingdom Hearts legend Hikaru Utada was involved in its creation!

Shared widely by the big screen outing's official PR on Twitter, the track is titled 'Jane Doe' and was a collaboration between Utada and Kenshi Yonezu. The clip is less than 20 seconds so it doesn't reveal all that much, but it's certainly made us desperate to hear more.

"I knew I had to give it a go when I received the offer," Utada, who also worked on Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo back in 2012 and is perhaps most famous for Kingdom Hearts' title tracks, said in a prepared statement. "Both of us being uncompromising singer-songwriters, we knew better than anybody else where the other comes from, but also faced the challenge of meeting halfway where our styles, as we found in the process, contrast. I hope everyone can feel the new sides that were brought out in us, as we remained true to ourselves and each other." Yonezu's previous credits include Final Fantasy 16 and The Boy and the Heron.

While it was technically a song announcement, fans took to the post's reply section to praise the flick's visual style, describing it as "insane" and "absolutely perfect". Many of them also reacted to a particular shot of character Aki walking down an alleyway.

"This moment is difficult to see in the manga, I don't want to imagine seeing it animated," wrote one, as another said: "Forgive for the crybaby i'm going to be when this comes out."

Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc comes out in UK and Us theaters on October 29, 10 days after its Japan release. For more, check out our picks of the best anime movies you need to be watching.