After months of waiting, we finally have crumbs of info about Demon Slayer's Infinity Castle movie trilogy – including a 2025 release window and a new trailer

It's been a painful wait to hear more about the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle arc since a movie trilogy was first announced back in June. Thankfully, we now have a release window and a brand new trailer for the final chapter in Tanjiro's story.

As confirmed during Demon Slayer's CCXP panel, the first of three movies will premiere exclusively in cinemas worldwide in 2025. A further release date hasn't yet been confirmed but, for now, we have an intriguing new trailer to tide us over (which you can see above).

In it, the anime's big bad Muzan Kibutsuji talks ominously about the meaning of eternity while viewers are offered up a brief recap-of-sorts. There, it recounts Tanjiro's explosive journey from fledgling demon slayer to being on the cusp of joining the Hashira in a thrilling battle against Muzan and his Upper Rank demons. The Hashira Training season left off with the elite demon slayers being drawn into the titular Infinity Castle – where a final showdown awaits.

Following on from the Hashira Training arc, the trilogy of Infinity Castle movies will likely adapt most, if not all, the Final Battle section of Koyoharu Gotouge's acclaimed manga to bring the main Demon Slayer saga to a close.

It seems, then, we're currently in an era of saying goodbye to some old favorites. Attack on Titan finished for good in 2023 (although it's been packaged into an Attack on Titan movie for release in the west next year). Meanwhile, My Hero Academia season 8 will be the show's last.

