The revived King of the Hill is renewed for seasons 16 and 17 alongside the upcoming season 15

The revival of King of the Hill has landed with a resounding boom, bringing fans of the cult show back to Arlen in a big way. And as it turns out, the Hill family and their friends will be sticking around for some time to come, as the animated series has been renewed for seasons 16 and 17.

News of King of the Hill seasons 16 and 17 comes via the show's official social media account, with a fun gag based on the classic "Yep," "Yup," "Uh huh," exchange of the show's main cast of Hank Hill and his buddies Bill, Dale, and Boomhauer.

Check it out:

Yep... #KingOfTheHill is RENEWED for Seasons 16 & 17! Season 15 hits the grill in 2026 on @hulu and with #HuluOnDisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/G1aviIJxm2October 30, 2025

The double renewal for King of the Hill comes hot on the heels of the announcement of season 15, which was quickly announced following the success of season 14, the first new entry in the show since 2008's season 13. The revived show hit big with both audiences and critics, marking one of the best returns yet in the current era of resurrecting dead shows.

For my part, I'm excited to know there are three more seasons in the works. King of the Hill is one of my all time favorite shows, and though I was skeptical at best about its return, season 14 wound up recapturing the core spirit of the classic show in a way few revivals manage.

Season 15 of King of the Hill is expected to premiere in 2026. With two more seasons now on the way, it seems like we'll be enjoying the show for years to come.

