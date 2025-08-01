King of the Hill season 14 review: "Hank Hill himself has evolved into a much more open and accepting person"

King of the Hill is back. And though it takes some time to settle in to its evolved setting and its new twists on old relationships, by the end of season 14, it's easy to feel right at home in the new Arlen, Texas.

The long awaited return of King of the Hill is now upon us, with the brand new season 14 bringing viewers back to the cozy Texas town of Arlen, Texas. But much like Hank and Peggy Hill, who have spent the last few years living and working overseas in Saudi Arabia, we're coming back to an environment that has changed significantly.

Is that good or bad? Well, that's the question I kept asking myself as I watched through the new season's ten episodes, all dropping at once for proper binging. Fortunately, while some may relish the anticipation of weekly episode releases, this is likely the best way to view King of the Hill season 14, allowing us to reacclimate to a more modern and somewhat more cynical Arlen alongside Hank and Peggy.

I'll admit, it took a bit longer to decide whether I'd fit in with the new world of King of the Hill than I'd have liked. It's been my comfort show for years - I've seen every episode of the classic series too many times to count. But right off the bat, this is a different King of the Hill that, while often quite familiar, invokes some more timely plots than the original run. It also bears a much cleaner, less homely animation style which stays faithful to the character designs but does feel closer to current adult animation sensibilities.

Fast Facts Release date: August 4, 2025 Available on: Hulu Showrunner: Mike Judge, Greg Daniels, and Saladin K. Patterson Episodes seen: 10/10

Nonetheless, while I had to settle back into Arlen, I did find myself falling deep for the new season by the end of its run. Though the town and people of Arlen have become (like many people in the real world) more aggressive, more jaded, and less friendly, Hank himself has evolved into a much more open and accepting person. There's a newly imbued sense of wonder for the retired Hank, who, while still set in his ways, finds more and more joy in the differences of those around him.

This is the step forward that truly sold me on the season by its end. Early episodes in the season have the Hill family struggling to come back together, with Bobby chained to his work the way Hank once gave himself over to propane and propane accessories and Peggy struggling to bring her beloved son back into the fold.

Bobby is perhaps the least well-served character of the new season. His lack of childish innocence is palpable as he bristles against others' perceptions of him. An early episode that revisits the classic plot element of Hank and Bobby's fierce competitive streak takes their rivalry to a new level that feels a little too angry for comfort.

That said, Hank and Bobby's relationship evolves nicely as the season continues, with the new creative voices behind the show starting to find their rhythm and managing to more easily connect the trappings of the 2025 incarnation of King of the Hill to the emotions and core themes of the original show.

While Hank and Bobby have evolved, Peggy remains her usual cheerfully chaotic self, taking particular spotlight in the B-plot of one of the season's best episodes. Boomhauer is as drawl-y and droll as ever, now acting as a part time ward for his girlfriend's son. Bill and Dale fall easily back into their old roles. And the new addition of Keith David's Brian Robertson adds a fun touch to the cast, especially because it's always a treat to hear David's mellifluously deep voice.

Speaking of the cast, the changes made to existing characters are all generally for the better. Toby Huss, a mainstay of the cast, takes over ably as Dale Gribble, filling in the dialogue that late voice actor Johnny Hardwick hadn't finished when he passed. John Redcorn also gets some all-too-brief appearances, with Jonathan Joss, himself recently deceased under tragic circumstances, getting a fitting send-off, though it reduces one of my most anticipated bits of the new season to a dream sequence.

Meanwhile, Huss has vacated the role of Kahn Souphanousinphone, which has gone to Ronny Chieng, while Kenneth Choi takes over as the voice of Ted Wasanasong. Though their voices are markedly different, these are easy changes to accept as they maintain the feel and cadence we've come to know from the characters while escaping some of the stereotypes of their original portrayals. As Hank Hill says in an early episode, "It's nice to be nice."

A more cynical town, a more optimistic Hill family

(Image credit: Hulu)

That's really what I felt was lacking in the season's earliest episodes - a sense of kindness and love between the characters that seemed to give way to a distant cynicism. And though it can be somewhat alienating at first, that sense of change becomes one of the season's strengths by the end, as we join the Hill family in their reunion and their return to an Arlen that has moved on without them.

The season's other big strength is that, while plenty of side characters get their due in subplots, the focus is primarily on the relationships between Hank, Peggy, and Bobby, serving as a compass to help guide the new season into a port of new but easily navigable waters.

There's some time taken for everyone to adjust back into their familiar roles, and some new twists on old tropes, such as Hank being more open to new adventures and Bobby taking a more straight-laced, working man's role. But by the middle and late parts of the season, the loving development of their relationships feels all the more satisfying thanks to the distance of the early episodes.

Overall, while there are some particularly standout moments, and a few uncharacteristically eye-rolling groaners, overall, there's a sense of warmth and renewed connection between viewer and character. I can't say the season felt perfect, but I wasn't asking for perfection - I was hoping for the same heart and soul of the original King of the Hill, and a few decent belly-laughs, all benchmarks that the season does manage to nail.

With a 15th season already on the horizon, things are looking up in Arlen, Texas, and despite my early misgivings about the revived King of the Hill, I'm happy to finally be moving back to Rainey St. with my favorite animated family.

The new King of the Hill revival will premiere all 10 episodes on Hulu on August 4.