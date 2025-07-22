Pokemon reveals new looks at two adorable new animated shows: an Aardman collaboration and the long-awaited season 2 of a fan-favorite Netflix series
The first trailer for Pokemon Concierge season 2 is here, along with a teaser for a new Aardman series
Pokemon has unveiled new looks at two animated shows, and both of them look completely adorable.
As part of the Pokemon Presents showcase today (July 22), the first look at Pokemon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch'd and Pichu, a new series made with Wallace and Gromit animation studio Aardman, was unveiled, along with some updates on Netflix's Pokemon Concierge season 2.
The collaboration between Pokemon and Aardman was announced last year, but now we have a glimpse at the two titular characters causing havoc in a new brief teaser while a Wooloo minds its business in the foreground. You can watch it below.
"We'll be putting some very special Pokémon front and centre, as the heroes of our show and it will be set in a region that is very close to our hearts," Aardman creative director Peter Lord said during the showcase. "It will give a unique look at the Pokémon world, told from the perspective of Pokémon with the signature sense of Aardman character and comedy and craft."
Meanwhile, Pokemon Concierge season 2 finally has a first trailer and a release date. In the new teaser, Haru encounters new guests (including Sealeo, who seems to be causing its fair share of mischief) – and her ex-boyfriend. But it seems like things are only looking up for her. "Moving here helped a lot," she says. "Working actually makes me happy. And I can work harder too." Check out the full clip below.
The first season hit Netflix in December 2023 and follows Haru, a new employee of the Pokemon Resort, who's trying her best to settle into her new role and make sure all her guests have the best, most relaxing time possible.
Per the official synopsis, "as Haru figures out how to make her guests happy, she ends up discovering a new side to herself." Psyduck, Pikachu, Eevee, Dragonite, and Magikarp were among the familiar faces that made an appearance in season 1, and the new season is set to see Shinx, Corphish, and Arcanine enter the fray.
Pokemon Concierge season 2 arrives on Netflix on September 4. In the meantime, fill out your watchlist with our picks of the other best Netflix shows streaming now.
I’m an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering everything film and TV-related across the Total Film and SFX sections. I help bring you all the latest news and also the occasional feature too. I’ve previously written for publications like HuffPost and i-D after getting my NCTJ Diploma in Multimedia Journalism.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.