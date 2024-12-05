Netflix's Jentry Chau vs. the Underworld star and creator are hopeful for a season 2: "We definitely would love to continue to play in this world"

The newly released Netflix animated series Jentry Chau vs. the Underworld from creator Echo Wu sees Jentry (voiced by Ali Wong) get into all sorts of predicaments. Turns out, being a teen with supernatural powers taking on the Chinese underworld in a small Texas town is troublesome. It also makes for a good, horrifying, spooky, emotional time – but there's no official word on a possible season 2. Could this be the last we see of Jentry Chau?

"I hope not!" says Wong when I ask about the chances that the first season is all we get. In fact, she practically shouts it at me while laughing. Without spoiling anything specific, the first season concludes in a fairly definitive way while still technically leaving the door open for more, so the runway certainly seems clear for something further while also technically not requiring it. Wu echoes Wong's sentiment in the interview before offering a more serious answer.

Jentry Chau vs the Underworld | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"We definitely would love to continue to play in this world," she says. "And there's some thoughts about where to take Jentry, especially because she changes her hair and, like, becomes a whole new person at the end. And I think that's always a… a fun next chapter is like post high school, what to do from there."

