It's not Space Marine 3 but an episode in Amazon's video game show Secret Level is the next best thing: an animated "sequel" to Space Marine 2

Amazon's upcoming video game anthology Secret Level will take us inside the worlds from some of the most popular series around – including Pac-Man, Unreal Tournament, and Mega Man.

Even so, we didn't expect this – one instalment in the series will be a direct sequel to the events of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.

As confirmed by Warhammer Community, Titus actor Clive Standen will be returning to reprise all seven feet of the Ultramarine soldier, though it's not clear exactly how the Prime Video series will follow on from the Saber Interactive-developed game for the time being.

Speaking to GamesRadar+ , Space Marine 2 game director Dmitriy Grigorenko proves the Warhammer 40K universe is open to anything – Secret Level or otherwise.

"It's all about what kind of game you want to make, because the universe is vast, and you can make a game out of anything," explains Grigorenko. "I can't wait for a dating simulator. But, I mean, I'm making a joke, but maybe someone is going to make it eventually! It's all about, 'what do you want to make?' It's not about, you know, the [technical] quality."

A recent trailer for Secret Level has already proven its gaming cred, thanks to this pitch-perfect recreation of the intro cinematic to 1999's Unreal Tournament. The other list of games confirmed to get the Secret Level treatment include The Outer Wilds, the ill-fated Concord, and a grab bag of PlayStation properties including God of War.

The voice cast for the project – developed by Love, Death & Robots' Tim Miller and Blur Studio – has also been leaked. Notable names include Keanu Reeves, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Kevin Hart, and The Boys' Claudia Doumit.

Secret Level hits Prime Video on December 10. For more, check out picks for the best shows on Prime Video.