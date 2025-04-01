To celebrate 10 million sales, Capcom has released a special pack of Monster Hunter Wilds items, including upgrade materials and eggs

Monster Hunter Wilds has been on fire since it launched. Not only have we had weekly event quests and are getting brand new monsters with Title Update 1 later this week, but the game itself has been flying, selling over 10 million copies within the first month. Monster Hunter Wilds director Yuya Tokuda released a letter to fans to thank them for the milestone (as well as to give some more details of what's to come), but Capcom is expressing its gratitude even more with a selection of free items being given to every player.

Capcom confirmed on the Monster Hunter Twitter account that it has released a special item pack for Monster Hunter Wilds players to celebrate 10 million sales. The pack includes a selection of common items, as well as some upgrade materials and eggs. It includes 30 Mega Potions, 20 Lifepowder, and 20 Mega Barrel Bombs, which are all great items to have, to be fair, but the real highlight of this pack is the final two items.

In the special item pack, you get 10 Hard Armor Spheres, which give you a whopping 1,000 points each toward upgrading your armor pieces. Plus, you get 10 Silver Eggs, which sell in the in-game shop for 10,000 Zenny each (so keeping roughly in line with egg prices in the US currently). Both of these are extremely useful items to have, especially if you're someone who likes to craft tons of armor.

You can get these items by going to the start menu and selecting 'Login Bonus,' and alongside your regular bonus of a Lucky Voucher, you'll have the items waiting for you. However, this is only available from now until Sunday, April 13, at 11:59pm / 7:59pm / 4:59pm, so you'll need to log into Monster Hunter Wilds before then to take advantage.



