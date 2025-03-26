If you missed the last one, the new Monster Hunter Wilds event quest is another way to stock up on rare ingredients before the big update drops next week

Monster Hunter Wilds is in for a good few weeks, because beyond its first free content update next week, a new event quest is underway that lets you nab some useful ingredients.

Capcom recently hosted an action-packed showcase detailing what's coming in Title Update 1 on Friday, April 4 – the most important addition is the return of Palico cooking. However, Capcom is also keeping up the weekly schedule of event quests for players to dig into and nab some useful gear. Last week's quests allowed players to farm for decorations and nab a new piece of headgear from a Rathian hunt. While the Rathian quest is still available for an extra week, the decorations quests have been replaced with a brand new event quest, which has been detailed on the Monster Hunter website.

Titled Congalala Cravings, this new quest has you throw down with everyone's favorite farting ape and in return get some cooking materials (you'll probably want to wash them first though). You'll need to be at least Hunter Rank 9 to take on the quest, which has you battling through the Scarlet Forest.

In return for taking down the Congalala, you'll be rewarded with Droolshrooms for cooking. Droolshrooms are one of the ''Additional Ingredients' available to hunters while cooking, and using them gives you the Black Belt Meal (Lo) buff, which reduces your stamina consumption when running or evading. This quest also has a chance to give you the better variant of the item: Delishrooms, which offer an improved version of the same buff.

Congalala already has a special cooking ingredient associated with it. During a hunt the monster can dig up a Truffle Du Conga which is one of the "Finishing Touches" you can use in cooking. This ingredient gives you the Gatherer Meal buff, which will sometimes increase the number of resources you get from gatherable areas (bones, ores, etc.). Not only that, but the Eastern Honey and Wild Seed Oil ingredients are also available as quest rewards. Honey will give you Medic Meal (increased health recovery), while Oil will give you Specialist Meal (increased potency when using abnormal status attacks).

Overall this quest seems like a great way to buff up your canteen ahead of the new monsters arriving in April. This quest and the "Like a Fire Hidden by Sand" quest are available until Wednesday, April 1, after which we'll be given some new ones to sink our teeth into ahead of the update on Friday, April 4.

