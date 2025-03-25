Monster Hunter Wilds' first major update rights its greatest wrong by adding a proper Palico cooking animation, and it's letting you change Alma's glasses

Capcom has just lifted the veil on the first big title update for Monster Hunter Wilds, and it's absolutely stacked with the return of Zoh Shia, a new social space in the form of the Grand Hub, and much more. But the real Monster Hunter connoisseurs recognize that two smaller parts of this update are far more exciting: we're getting the option to change up Alma's look and it seems we're finally gonna see Palicoes cooking up meals on the regular.

Monster Hunter is known for its lavish cooking and dining animations, and while you can see a fair few of those in Wilds thanks to those occasional village meal cutscenes, the series' tradition of Palico chefs at base camp has been replaced by a more convenient but less fun portable BBQ grill.

But in the new Grand Hub, it looks like Palico cooks are coming back to the kitchen. The footage in the new showcase reveals a trio of Palico chefs offering a variety of meals to the player, and it all looks decidedly more heartwarming than sitting at a lonely BBQ grill in the wilderness.

For the waifu enthusiasts among you, Title Update 1 will also introduce the option to change Alma's outfit, with one free alternative available from the start. Even more importantly, "after completing a certain side mission," you'll also be able to change out Alma's glasses separately from the rest of her outfit. Will wonders never cease?

Title Update 1 launches on April 3 or April 4, depending on your region, and that's not all that's on the Monster Hunter Wilds roadmap. In answer to seven years of prayers, Capcom is also bringing back Lagiacrus for Monster Hunter Wilds this summer.

Monster Hunter Wilds beat Monster Hunter World, Capcom's previous defining mega-hit, by 40% in US launch month sales.