Monster Hunter Wilds' new event quests give you an even better way to farm Decorations, and a brand new headpiece

While Monster Hunter Wilds is receiving its first major update – which is set to add a new monster to the game with the returning Mizutsune – next month, Capcom is giving players some extra things to do with weekly event quests. Last week's quest saw players bully the Chatacabra to farm some Armor Spheres, but Capcom has gone two steps further this week with three brand new event quests dropping for players this week.

The first two quests go hand-in-hand together. Ballet in the Rain and Sand-Scarred Soul are both five-star quests that have you hunt a monster for Glowing Orbs – with the former giving them to you for weapons and the latter giving them out for armor. Glowing Orbs are appraisal items that grant players Decorations to slot into their weapon and armor slots, adding new skills to your repertoire. Both of these quests are available until March 25, 2025.

In Ballet in the Rain, you'll be hunting a Tempered Lala Barina in the Scarlet Forest (which means you'll be able to nab some of the Hunter Symbol I item too). Meanwhile, Sand-Scarred Soul gives you the significantly less daunting task of hunting a regular old Doshaguma in the Windward Plains. The Glowing Orbs will automatically be appraised following the hunt, so you'll be able to find out what decorations you have right away. Capcom hasn't said how many Orbs will drop per quest, but based on the Armor Spheres in last week's event, it's likely to be random.

Then there's the Like a Fire Hidden by Sand quest. This four-star quest has you take on a Rathian in the Windward Plains and allows you to unlock an exclusive bit of armor – Expedition Headgear Alpha. This quest features the Expedition Headgear Ticket reward, which is used for crafting the headgear (three of them to be exact). Unlike the other two quests, you'll have an extra week to get the Expedition Headgear as this quest is available until April 1, 2025, alongside next week's new quest, Congalala Cravings.

