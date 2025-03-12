Monster Hunter Wilds' new event quest is the best one yet: bully a Chatacabra for "a pile of Hard and Advanced Armor Spheres"

The Chatacabra has the unfortunate distinction of being the first monster you have a scrap with in Monster Hunter Wilds. The giant gorilla-frog hybrid may look slightly imposing, but it's a bit of a pushover when it comes to battle (I mean, you can drop a Large Barrel Bomb when it runs at you and the dude just eats it). But this also makes it a great monster to practice a new weapon or the game’s timed mechanics like Guard Crush or Offset attacks on. So if you’re anything like me, the Chatacabra has been getting its ass kicked on a fairly regular basis in Monster Hunter Wilds, and Capcom’s just given me a new reason to keep doing it.

After the first set of limited-time event quests arrived in the game last week, Capcom has released a new event to players today. Titled ‘Tongue Tied,’ the quest has you head out into the Windward Plains and throw hands with a Tempered Chatacabra. While the previous event quests gave you a unique piece of armor and cooking ingredients as rewards, this time around, you’ll be getting rare Hard Armor Spheres and Advanced Armor Spheres as part of your mission rewards. These are used for upgrading your armor pieces. Advanced Spheres give you 200 points towards an upgrade, while Hard Spheres give you a whopping 1,000 (the highest quality armors typically require 2,000 to boost).

This mission can be done as many times as you like before it is taken away (alongside the Kut-Ku Gone Cuckoo quest) on March 18, 2025, at 23:59 GMT / 7:59 ET / 4:59 PT, so you’ll be able to farm Armor Spheres like nobody’s business in return for the pretty easy task of battering Chatacabras relentlessly. However, how many of each Sphere you get for completing the mission seems to be random, as players responding to Capcom’s tweet have mentioned getting one Sphere per quest, while others got as many as nine at once.

Since you’ll be battling a Tempered Chatacabra, it’s also a chance to farm the ever-useful ‘Hunter Symbol I’ item, which is used to upgrade some of the High Rank weapons. Its Tempered state does make it a bit more dangerous, but it’s still an absolute pushover, so have fun!

