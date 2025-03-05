Monster Hunter Wilds' first time-limited event quests are here, giving fans just 2 weeks to snag special armor and rare materials in the action RPG

Kunafa Cheese, anyone?

Monster Hunter Wilds
(Image credit: Capcom)

Monster Hunter Wilds has finally arrived, and Capcom's first two time-limited event quests in the new action RPG are now available to complete for unique rewards.

It's been a rocky few days for the latest Monster Hunter entry, between lows like performance issues and highs like record-shattering sales, but the game is holding strong as one of 2025's most monumental releases – and it's only getting bigger. Capcom has just launched the action RPG's first-ever time-limited event quests, giving players the opportunity to obtain items like a special armor piece that they won't be able to get otherwise.

The event quests and their current schedule are detailed on Capcom's official Monster Hunter website, with the initial two falling between now and March 18 – a solid two weeks to snag the first few rewards, including the Mimiphyta α headgear from Kut-Ku Gone Cuckoo and Kunafa Cheese from Stalking Supper. The only requirement set for participating players is a Hunter Rank of at least nine – a relatively easy level to hit post-story.

Another event quest drops on March 11, lasting just one week and requiring a higher HR of 21. This quest, titled Tongue-Tied, gives rare Hard Armor Spheres and Advanced Armor Spheres for easier gear upgrades. That's not all, though – Capcom has three more event quests up its sleeve on March 18, including Ballet in the Rain, Sand-Scarred Soul, and Like a Fire Hidden by Sand, with glowing decorative items and Expedition Headgear α.

It sounds like a few fun weeks are ahead for the Monster Hunter community between the time-limited event quests and coming patches. Capcom revealed that developers are also working on the first free update, after all, cooking to bring fresh content and some behemoth beasts to what our own Monster Hunter Wilds review calls "the new peak of the series."

Be sure to check out our guide to the best Monster Hunter Wilds weapons to help you out in the action RPG.

Anna Koselke
Anna Koselke
Staff Writer

After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.

