Monster Hunter Wilds PC players claim that fixing a random typo in the game's files actually helps its poor performance issues

Monster Hunter Wilds' PC version has been plagued with performance woes across the board, but players are finding a pretty random fix in the game's files.

Monster Hunter Wilds launched to some - ahem - wildly monstrous numbers this week as way more than a million concurrent players jumped into Capcom's new blockbuster within its first few days alone, almost quadrupling Monster Hunter Worlds' record and passing heavyhitters like Elden Ring. But FPS dips, graphical bugs, and stuttering seemed to drag the experience down for many - PC players basically used Steam reviews as their 15th weapon and put Monster Hunter Wilds on blast for all to see.

So, beast-slayers are now taking matters into their own hands and trying find DIY fixes to sort out the situation while Capcom works on officially smoothing out the game's optimization woes.

As first reported by Steam user BeepBoop, fixing an apparent typo in the game's configuration files seemingly works wonders. The player brings attention to the misspelling of Resolution ("Resoltuion" in the files) in a line related to texture streaming. "Fixing the misspelling gave me a performance boost from what I can tell," they said.

It's not just them, either. Several comments in the forum claim their framerates noticeably improved after sorting out the type, too. "This actually improved my FPS by 20~," one commentor said. "Until changing this I had never touched 3 digit FPS, now I'm at 110 and its fairly stable at least in the hub."

Redditors also found luck with the typo-fix solution, with some saying they went from an average 120fps to 140fps with frame generation on, and another player chiming in to say their framerate improved without frame generation as well. It's far from a sure thing, however, since many players state the fix does nothing for their games and the whole thing might just be the placebo effect at work.

Check out the best Monster Hunter Wilds weapons tier list.