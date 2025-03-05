Capcom promises "this is just the start for the next generation of Monster Hunter" as Wilds shatters sales milestones: "The Guild authorizes this celebration!"

Monster Hunter Wilds is a certifiable, record-breaking success, and Capcom says it's just the beginning of a new generation for the action-RPG series.

Monster Hunter Wilds launched last week on February 28 to stellar reviews, with our own writeup awarding the game 4.5/5 stars and calling it "the new peak of the series and an early contender for game of the year." For the brief amount of time in-between Wilds' launch and the new co-op jaunt from Hazelight, Split Fiction, it was the highest rated game of 2025 with a highly respectable 90 Metascore.

But Wilds' success isn't at all limited to reviews; it's also selling like monster-shaped hotcakes, shifting eight million copies in the first three days after release. Capcom said that's the first game in its 46-year history to reach that milestone so quickly.

In a tweet from the official Monster Hunter Twitter account, Capcom thanks its fanbase for helping Wilds break that record and promises exciting things to come.

"This is just the start for the next generation of Monster Hunter, and we look forward to taking the next steps with you, including Event Quests, Title Update 1 in early April and more," reads the tweet. "The Guild authorises this celebration!"

March 4, 2025

It's very early days still, and as such we don't have many specifics on Capcom's plans for actual content, but we can only assume one of the studio's top priorities at the moment is addressing performance as complaints mount amid ongoing patches aimed at squashing bugs.

