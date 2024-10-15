The voice cast for Secret Level has been reportedly leaked, and it features Keanu Reeves, Star Wars and The Last of Us stars

The trailer for Prime Video's Secret Level allegedly just got leaked, and confirmed the show's star-studded roster of voice actors including Arnold Schwarzenegger and Keanu Reeves.

Kevin Hart and Ariana Greenblatt, who recently appeared together in Borderlands, were also listed, as were Star Wars' Temuera Morrison, The Last of Us' Merle Dandridge and Gabriel Luna, The Boys' Claudia Doumit, and Gen V's Patrick Schwarzenegger. Michael Beach, Heaven Hart, Clive Standen, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Ricky Whittle, and Emily Swallow round out the cast.

MP1st was the first to report on the prematurely-released promo, before it was removed from the web following a DMCA takedown notice from Amazon.

Developed by Tim Miller and Blur Studio, the team behind Netflix's Love, Death, and Robots, the new adult-animated anthology show consists of 15 episodes and has been described by the streamer as "a celebration of games and gamers". Among the titles that inspired each short tale are Armored Core, Dungeons & Dragons, God of War, Ghosts of Tsushima, PAC-MAN, The Outer Worlds, and Warhammer 40,000.

It's unsurprising that Prime Video is looking to further bridge the gap between gaming and TV, following the success of Fallout. Released on the platform in April 2024, the post-apocalyptic drama pulled in 65 million viewers in its first 16 days of streaming, making it the second most-watched title in Prime Video's history. It also had the best one-week viewership ever for an Amazon show, with 2.9 billion minutes watched. As of October 2024, the series has surpassed 100 million viewers.

Secret Level premieres on December 10. For more, check out our breakdown of all the upcoming video game adaptations we've got to look forward to.