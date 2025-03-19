Popular animated series Solar Opposites will end with season 6 marking an "unforgettable farewell"

News
By published

Solar Opposites season 6 is on the way, but it will be our last trip to space

Solar Opposites
(Image credit: Disney Platform Distribution)

Bad news cartoon fans, popular adult animated series Solar Opposites will end with its sixth season later this year.

Despite Hulu announcing Solar Opposites season 6 earlier this year, it has now been revealed that it will be the last installment in the series. The show confirmed the news on its official Twitter page writing, “Crashing out for one last mission. The final season of Solar Opposites premieres this fall on Hulu.” Check out the post below.

Although an exact date is yet to be revealed, Solar Opposites' final season will premiere this fall. The season’s official synopsis reads, "Witness the wild chaos of this unhinged alien family as they get into hilarious mischief, all while the final chapter of an epic drama unfolds for the shrunken people they’ve imprisoned in their Wall. As the Solar Opposites navigate their unforgettable farewell, expect laugh-out-loud surprises at every turn."

First launching in 2020, Solar Opposites stands at an incredibly impressive 98% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The show has grown quite the fan base too, who are of course saddened by the news. "Final? No!... You guys are literally the reason I shelled out for a Hulu subscription," replied one Twitter user, while another added, "I NEED a lot more seasons of Solar Opposites. This show means so much to me."

However, the series will go out with a bang, boasting an all-star cast including Dan Stevens, Thomas Middleditch, Mary Mack, and Sean Giambrone. The sixth season will also welcome guest stars Tiffany Haddish, Kieran Culkin, Christina Hendricks, Ken Marino, Alfred Molina, Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell, and Beck Bennett.

Solar Opposites season 6 premiers on Hulu sometime this fall. Seasons 1-5 are available to watch on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK. For more, check out our list of the best animated shows and the best animated shows that aren't for kids, or keep up with new TV shows heading your way.

See more TV Shows News
Megan Garside
Editorial Associate, GamesRadar+

I am an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for SFX and Total Film online. I have a Bachelors Degree in Media Production and Journalism and a Masters in Fashion Journalism from UAL. In the past I have written for local UK and US newspaper outlets such as the Portland Tribune and York Mix and worked in communications, before focusing on film and entertainment writing. I am a HUGE horror fan and in 2022 I created my very own single issue feminist horror magazine.  

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
The Handmaid&#039;s Tale season 6 first look: Elisabeth Moss as June Osborne
The Handmaid's Tale season 6: Everything we know about the Hulu show's return
The Sandman final season promotional poster featuring The Endless posing against a silhouette of Morpheus/Dream
The Sandman to end with season 2 as Netflix cancels the Neil Gaiman adaptation
The Front Man in Squid Game season 3
Squid Game season 3: Everything we know about the Netflix show's final season
The cast of The Franchise
Canceled TV shows in 2025: every series that has been scrapped by Netflix, Apple, Disney Plus, and more this year
Stranger Things season 4, volume 2 finale
Stranger Things season 5 wraps as the cast say goodbye to the Netflix show with the cutest behind-the-scenes snaps
The Legend of Korra
Netflix is removing fan-favorite show The Legend of Korra only weeks after a new Avatar: The Last Airbender animated series is announced
Latest in Animated Shows
Solar Opposites
Popular animated series Solar Opposites will end with season 6 marking an "unforgettable farewell"
Demona confronting Goliath, Brooklyn, Lexington, and Angela
Gargoyles creator Greg Weisman digs into why Demona is the "single most dangerous character" in the entire franchise ahead of her new solo comic
Bugs Bunny
Warner Bros. removes nearly 40 years of Looney Tunes shorts from streaming service Max, a year after the studio canned Coyote vs. Acme
Invincible season 3 ending
Invincible season 3 post-credits scene is a tease for a hellish comic storyline adaptation that Robert Kirkman "never got around to doing"
Invincible season 3 ending
Invincible fans are reeling from the season 3 finale, calling it the best episode of the Amazon show and some of the best animated TV ever
Lois and Peter in Family Guy season 23
After 11 years, Family Guy suddenly brings back a deep-cut character for season 23
Latest in News
Solar Opposites
Popular animated series Solar Opposites will end with season 6 marking an "unforgettable farewell"
Bruce Campbell as Ash Williams in The Evil Dead
Deep-pocketed Evil Dead fans can buy the original Necronomicon, Deadite Linda's head, and more as special effects artist auctions off his personal collection
Skyrim
Skyrim and Fallout veteran left Bethesda after 14 years because he'd already made 3 runaway GotY winners: "That's a really hard thing to top"
Kingdom Come: Deliverance had to add complex pathfinding for just 2 NPCs that owned horses: "If you want to do this feature, you have to support it"
Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again fans are loving Punisher and Matt Murdock's reunion, calling it the "best scene" of the show so far
Zack Snyder&#039;s Justice League
Zack Snyder celebrates 4 years of the Snyder Cut of Justice League: "Still humbled by the fact that this exists at all"
More about animation shows
Demona confronting Goliath, Brooklyn, Lexington, and Angela

Gargoyles creator Greg Weisman digs into why Demona is the "single most dangerous character" in the entire franchise ahead of her new solo comic
Bugs Bunny

Warner Bros. removes nearly 40 years of Looney Tunes shorts from streaming service Max, a year after the studio canned Coyote vs. Acme
Bruce Campbell as Ash Williams in The Evil Dead

Deep-pocketed Evil Dead fans can buy the original Necronomicon, Deadite Linda's head, and more as special effects artist auctions off his personal collection
See more latest
Most Popular
Bruce Campbell as Ash Williams in The Evil Dead
Deep-pocketed Evil Dead fans can buy the original Necronomicon, Deadite Linda's head, and more as special effects artist auctions off his personal collection
Skyrim
Skyrim and Fallout veteran left Bethesda after 14 years because he'd already made 3 runaway GotY winners: "That's a really hard thing to top"
Xbox Adaptive Joystick controller with a gray and green background
Microsoft launches its new Adaptive Joystick with 3D printable accessories
A dragon blasts a man with a shield in Skyrim
"Even if The Elder Scrolls 6 is great," Skyrim veteran thinks Bethesda developers will face harassment and "death threats" anyway
Kingdom Come: Deliverance had to add complex pathfinding for just 2 NPCs that owned horses: "If you want to do this feature, you have to support it"
Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again fans are loving Punisher and Matt Murdock's reunion, calling it the "best scene" of the show so far
Zack Snyder&#039;s Justice League
Zack Snyder celebrates 4 years of the Snyder Cut of Justice League: "Still humbled by the fact that this exists at all"
Coen fighting a monster during the day in the cinematic trailer for The Blood of Dawnwalker.
The Witcher 3 devs' new vampire RPG introduces new enemies - and even the devs are calling them "annoying little b*******s"
Helldivers 2 intro cutscene helldiver thumbs up
Despite Arrowhead trying to fix it twice, Helldivers 2 still features a chaotic bug that lets you slide around like a snake, and "it's even more hilarious" after the latest update
Mark Grayson in Invincible season 3
Invincible season 3 video shows just how well the Conquest fight was adapted from the comics