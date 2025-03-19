Popular animated series Solar Opposites will end with season 6 marking an "unforgettable farewell"

Bad news cartoon fans, popular adult animated series Solar Opposites will end with its sixth season later this year.

Despite Hulu announcing Solar Opposites season 6 earlier this year, it has now been revealed that it will be the last installment in the series. The show confirmed the news on its official Twitter page writing, “Crashing out for one last mission. The final season of Solar Opposites premieres this fall on Hulu.” Check out the post below.

Crashing out for one last mission. The final season of #SolarOpposites premieres this fall on @hulu. pic.twitter.com/3z7cp9EbEUMarch 18, 2025

Although an exact date is yet to be revealed, Solar Opposites' final season will premiere this fall. The season’s official synopsis reads, "Witness the wild chaos of this unhinged alien family as they get into hilarious mischief, all while the final chapter of an epic drama unfolds for the shrunken people they’ve imprisoned in their Wall. As the Solar Opposites navigate their unforgettable farewell, expect laugh-out-loud surprises at every turn."

First launching in 2020, Solar Opposites stands at an incredibly impressive 98% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The show has grown quite the fan base too, who are of course saddened by the news. "Final? No!... You guys are literally the reason I shelled out for a Hulu subscription," replied one Twitter user, while another added, "I NEED a lot more seasons of Solar Opposites. This show means so much to me."

However, the series will go out with a bang, boasting an all-star cast including Dan Stevens, Thomas Middleditch, Mary Mack, and Sean Giambrone. The sixth season will also welcome guest stars Tiffany Haddish, Kieran Culkin, Christina Hendricks, Ken Marino, Alfred Molina, Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell, and Beck Bennett.

Solar Opposites season 6 premiers on Hulu sometime this fall. Seasons 1-5 are available to watch on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK.