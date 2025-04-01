Solo Leveling's Jinwoo English dub actor says he wrote part of the anime show's most heartbreaking scene and it made him "start bawling"

Sung Jinwoo's English dub voice actor Aleks Le has revealed that he was pretty involved in creating one of Solo Leveling's most heartbreaking scenes to date. He posted a video about the reunion scene, which came in season 2 episode 9, 'It Was All Worth It', and saw Jinwoo face his mom Park Kyung-Hye once again. The poignant moment sees her wake up after four years in a coma, as she tells him how proud she is of him and Jinwoo starts crying.

"So there's a similar dynamic in this scene that I really like from Aunt May and Peter that I really like in The Amazing Spider-Man movie," Le revealed before sharing that he asked the show's writer Jessica Sluys if he could write the dialogue between Jinwoo and his mom in the English dub.

"It's a moment that hits really close to home to me, and I had a lot of ideas and I knew what words were going to emotionally kill me and destroy me inside," he revealed. "So I had the honor of writing the dialogue for this scene, and of course everything is going to be accurate and within the translation of the Japanese and Korean text, but it also had a lot of little touches that I wanted to put in there."

Le gave some examples of what he changed, including his mom calling him "sweet boy" and "baby" as well as bringing in some of his personal experience to the words of affirmation that she gives him. "When I heard Colleen's [Clinkenbeard, Park Kyung-Hye's English voice actor] voice in that scene saying those words for the very first time, I genuinely started bawling and breaking down in tears," Le added.

