Solo Leveling's Jinwoo English dub actor says he wrote part of the anime show's most heartbreaking scene and it made him "start bawling"

News
By published

The actor brought his personal experience to filming the scene

Solo Leveling season 2
(Image credit: Solo Leveling Animation Partners)

Sung Jinwoo's English dub voice actor Aleks Le has revealed that he was pretty involved in creating one of Solo Leveling's most heartbreaking scenes to date. He posted a video about the reunion scene, which came in season 2 episode 9, 'It Was All Worth It', and saw Jinwoo face his mom Park Kyung-Hye once again. The poignant moment sees her wake up after four years in a coma, as she tells him how proud she is of him and Jinwoo starts crying.

"So there's a similar dynamic in this scene that I really like from Aunt May and Peter that I really like in The Amazing Spider-Man movie," Le revealed before sharing that he asked the show's writer Jessica Sluys if he could write the dialogue between Jinwoo and his mom in the English dub.

@aleksminle

♬ original sound - Aleks Le

"It's a moment that hits really close to home to me, and I had a lot of ideas and I knew what words were going to emotionally kill me and destroy me inside," he revealed. "So I had the honor of writing the dialogue for this scene, and of course everything is going to be accurate and within the translation of the Japanese and Korean text, but it also had a lot of little touches that I wanted to put in there."

Le gave some examples of what he changed, including his mom calling him "sweet boy" and "baby" as well as bringing in some of his personal experience to the words of affirmation that she gives him. "When I heard Colleen's [Clinkenbeard, Park Kyung-Hye's English voice actor] voice in that scene saying those words for the very first time, I genuinely started bawling and breaking down in tears," Le added.

Solo Leveling season 2 has now come to an end, but there's a whole bunch of new anime still on the way this year. For more, you can also check out our guides to the best anime and the best anime on Netflix.

Fay Watson
Fay Watson
Deputy Entertainment Editor

I’m the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.

