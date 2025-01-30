Helldivers 2 CEO says Warhammer 40k owners "would love a crossover," but "time and resources are finite and we have our hands busy"

Arrowhead Games Studios opened the door to all kinds of Helldivers 2 crossovers after a bundle containing some Killzone cosmetics, of all things, came to the hit game. With collaborations now thoroughly on the galactic table, Arrowhead CEO Shams Jorjani judged the likelihood of a Warhammer 40k crossover.

After one player argued that Warhammer series stewards Games Workshop would be "extremely unlikely" to agree to a crossover, Jorjani jumped onto the shooter's Discord channel to debunk the undemocratic theory. "I can tell you GW would love a crossover -and we're huge 40k fans ourselves," he wrote, hinting that talks of some kind between the two parties have taken place.

So, what's stopping Warhammer's fascists space marines from linking up with High Command's fascist divers?" "Time and resources are finite and we've got our hands busy," Jorjani continued. "It would be cool as hell but I really don't know." The door is certainly open for a collaboration, then, even if nothing's been set in stone.

Last year's Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 was itself cut from the same cloth as Helldivers 2, making a potential crossover more natural than most. Both featured high-tech space warriors massacring endless droves of bugs in some of the best co-op shooters in years, though there's an obvious power imbalance between the super soldier marines and the somewhat disposable divers.

As busy as the team are right now, Shams Jorjani also recently said the studio wants to keep supporting the game for the next decade or for "as long as people play [and] pay." Helldivers 2 has barely waivered in popularity over the last year, so there's plenty of time left for a Warhammer collab to come to fruition.

