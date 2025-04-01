Long-boi Baron Harkonnen's minifig is too big for the Lego Dune Royal Ornithopter cockpit, but he won't weigh down your wallet

Emerging from the spice storm a glorious piece of royal machinery comes flying. And with all its wings, too. Right now the Lego Icons Dune Atreides Royal Ornithopter is going cheap. In fact its currently $6 off its cheapest price ever according to our price tracking software.

Over at Amazon, I spotted the Dune Atreides Royal Ornithopter going for just $141.37 at Amazon, against its usual $164.99. That's $23.62 saved, or 14% off one of our favorite Lego Icons designs that'll look absolutely stunning mounted in a display case.

As for UK folk, you can expect to find the Dune Atreides Royal Ornithopter cheapest right now at Very. That's £149.99 for a great Lego set that can reach up to £200 in some online shops. Not a bad discount on what has a shot at the crown as one of the best Lego sets.

Should you buy the Lego Icons Dune Atreides Royal Ornithopter?

(Image credit: Ian Stokes)

In our Lego Icons Dune Atreides Royal Ornithopter review, this thing scored a 4.5 star rating thanks to its fancy moving wings, unique design, and lack of stickers. The latter means all the greebles are actual printed pieces rather than boring 2D detailing. And it really looks magnificent with those wings splayed out. With a translucent cockpit, you can even see the minifigures sitting in the pilot seat.

Speaking of which, there are a heap of minis coming along with the Ornothopter, too: Paul Atreides, Lady Jessica, Gurney Halleck, Chani, Leto Atreides, Liet Kynes, Duncan Idaho, and even the longboi Baron Harkonnen in his hilarious trailing robe.

He most certainly won't fit in the cockpit, but does he even need to fly? The man's almost always taking a bath anyway.

