Long-boi Baron Harkonnen's minifig is too big for the Lego Dune Royal Ornithopter cockpit, but he won't weigh down your wallet

The desert takes the weak…

The Lego Dune Atreides Royal Ornithopter set with wings outstretched, sat on a grassy mat
(Image credit: Ian Stokes)

Emerging from the spice storm a glorious piece of royal machinery comes flying. And with all its wings, too. Right now the Lego Icons Dune Atreides Royal Ornithopter is going cheap. In fact its currently $6 off its cheapest price ever according to our price tracking software.

Over at Amazon, I spotted the Dune Atreides Royal Ornithopter going for just $141.37 at Amazon, against its usual $164.99. That's $23.62 saved, or 14% off one of our favorite Lego Icons designs that'll look absolutely stunning mounted in a display case.

As for UK folk, you can expect to find the Dune Atreides Royal Ornithopter cheapest right now at Very. That's £149.99 for a great Lego set that can reach up to £200 in some online shops. Not a bad discount on what has a shot at the crown as one of the best Lego sets.

Lego Icons Dune Atreides Royal Ornithopter (10327)$164.99 $141.37 at AmazonSave $23.62 -Buy it if:Don't buy it if:Price check:UK price:

Lego Icons Dune Atreides Royal Ornithopter (10327) | $164.99 $141.37 at Amazon
Save $23.62 - This amazing Lego set is all wing. While it's not the cheapest we've ever seen the Royal Ornothopter going for, with it having dropped to almost $135 recently, it's only about $6 off its cheapest price ever right now. Not a bad deal for Dune fans looking for a crown for their Lego collection.

Buy it if:
✅ You're after a showstopper piece
✅ You're a big Dune fan

Don't buy it if:
❌ You'd rather not deal with fiddly Technic pieces

Price check:
💲Lego | $64.99

UK price:
Very | £149.99

View Deal

Should you buy the Lego Icons Dune Atreides Royal Ornithopter?

(Image credit: Ian Stokes)

In our Lego Icons Dune Atreides Royal Ornithopter review, this thing scored a 4.5 star rating thanks to its fancy moving wings, unique design, and lack of stickers. The latter means all the greebles are actual printed pieces rather than boring 2D detailing. And it really looks magnificent with those wings splayed out. With a translucent cockpit, you can even see the minifigures sitting in the pilot seat.

Speaking of which, there are a heap of minis coming along with the Ornothopter, too: Paul Atreides, Lady Jessica, Gurney Halleck, Chani, Leto Atreides, Liet Kynes, Duncan Idaho, and even the longboi Baron Harkonnen in his hilarious trailing robe.

He most certainly won't fit in the cockpit, but does he even need to fly? The man's almost always taking a bath anyway.

For more discounts, be sure to check out the latest the best board games, or for some last-minute present ideas for your gamer Mom, why not drop by our gifts for gamers guide? Maybe some best Lego Star Wars sets are piquing your interest on the leadup to May 4.

Katie Wickens
Katie Wickens
Freelance writer

Katie is a freelance writer with almost 5 years experience in covering everything from tabletop RPGs, to video games and tech. Besides earning a Game Art and Design degree up to Masters level, she is a designer of board games, board game workshop facilitator, and an avid TTRPG Games Master - not to mention a former Hardware Writer over at PC Gamer.

