8 years after it ended, a beloved animated show may be in talks for revival at Disney

Eight years after its final season, there may be more Gravity Falls on the way at Disney.

"We're in conversations with Alex [Hirsch, creator and voice actor]," Disney TV boss Meredith Roberts told The Direct . "He's about to publish a book with Disney on his project. And we also do some shorts. So never say never.”

Gravity Falls ran for two seasons between 2012 and 2016, wrapping up with an hour-long finale. It follows 12-year-old twins Dipper (Jason Ritter) and Mabel (Kristen Schaal) who are sent to stay with their great-uncle Stan (Hirsch) in Gravity Falls, Oregon, over the summer. Gravity Falls is a town full of mysterious supernatural occurrences, which the kids set about to solve. The show's voice cast also included Linda Cardellini and JK Simmons.

A number of shorts also aired while the show was on air and afterward, with the most recent dropping in 2020. A number of books and graphic novels continuing the story have also been released over the last decade, with the one mentioned by Roberts in her interview with The Direct on the way this summer.

As well as amassing a passionate and devoted fanbase, the series was also critically acclaimed and won a number of awards, including two Emmys, over the course of its short but sweet run on Disney Channel and Disney XD.

