First teaser for Dungeons and Dragons Secret Level episode is here tapping into some major game lore

Amazon Studios has released a new teaser for upcoming video game adaptation series Secret Level’s Dungeons and Dragons episode, giving us a closer look at some of our favorite DnD characters come to life.

The short 45-second clip, posted on Twitter by Secret Level, shows a snippet of what looks like a battle on a bridge between two rival teams. More interestingly though, the teaser includes some closer looks at some rather familiar characters, such as a gold dragon, a goliath, a gnome, some warlocks, and what appears to be The Lich riding a giant bat. Check out the full clip below.

Roll for discovery. Enter dun930n5 4nd d2490n5 @ https://t.co/7bjJpufMyM #SecretLevel #DnD @Wizards_DnD @DnDBeyond pic.twitter.com/pUGM4DEXaXNovember 18, 2024

Created by Tim Miller, Prime Video’s Secret Level is a video game anthology series that focuses on a different beloved game in each episode. According to the synopsis, the show consists of "original stories set within the worlds of some of the most beloved video games." As well as Dungeons and Dragons, the series also adapts include Exodus, Honor of Kings, PAC-MAN, Warhammer 40,000, and Unreal Tournament, just to name a few. The animated series boasts a star-studded voice cast including Keanu Reeves, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Ariana Greenblatt.

Interestingly enough, Dungeons and Dragons is one of only two tabletop games the show adapts, so we are curious to see how the studio brings the characters from the board to life. The official synopsis from Prime Video reads: "On the hunt for a dragon cult, a band of adventurers rescues a boy who’s haunted by a sinister force.” The special episode celebrates Dungeons and Dragons' 50th anniversary.

The post also includes a link to Prime Video’s Secret Level site as well as a special code. The site includes information about each episode and a portal where you can paste special codes you find online. The DnD code opens a link to a Dungeons and Dragons Starter Bundle, so if you are not familiar with the game as of yet, you can level up on your DnD knowledge before the series drops. Keep your eyes peeled online for more codes.

Secret Level hits Prime Video on December 10, with two new episodes dropping weekly.