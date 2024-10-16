Feathers McGraw is up to no good (again) in new trailer for Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl teaser - BBC - YouTube Watch On

Wallace and Gromit go face to face – or should that be face to bill? – with bird-brained villain Feathers McGraw in the new trailer for Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl.

While we already knew The Wrong Trousers' stick-up artist Feathers McGraw would be returning, the latest trailer provides a longer glimpse at the destruction he has seemingly brought to West Wallaby Street – and beyond.

After being doorstopped in the 50-second teaser by a reporter calling him an 'evil' inventor, it appears Wallace's reputation is in tatters. What follows is a snippet of sequences from the upcoming Wallace and Gromit feature-length movie (only the franchise's second, after 2005's Curse of the Were-Rabbit).

It all seems to revolve around Wallace's 'smart' gnome which, as per the synopsis on Aardman's Wallace and Gromit site, 'develops a mind of its own'. You can even see it being the centrepiece of a conspiracy board – suggesting that something has gone terribly wrong with Wallace's latest madcap tinkering.

And that something? Feathers McGraw, naturally. The last time we saw the rubber-glove-wearing villain, he was on his way to be locked up in a zoo. Now, it seems, he's out – and playing ominous piano music. All Feathers needs now is a moustache to twirl and he's set.

What piques our interest here, though, is a set-piece involving Gromit, a bridge and a barge, which immediately brings to mind The Wrong Trousers' best-in-class train 'chase'. Might Aardman be going one better here? We'll find out this festive season.

Vengeance Most Fowl will be available in the UK on BBC One and BBC iPlayer this Christmas and streaming globally in other regions on Netflix from January 3.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For more, check out our picks for the best movies on Netflix.