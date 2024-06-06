The new Wallace and Gromit film title has been revealed - with an iconic villain in tow

Crack open the Wensleydale. Wallace and Gromit are returning to our screens this Christmas for a new movie – with a familiar feathery face waiting in the wings.

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl will premiere on BBC One and BBC iPlayer this Christmas, with a cast featuring the likes of Ben Whitehead, Peter Kay, Lauren Patel, Reece Shearsmith, Lenny Henry, and Diane Morgan.

Feathers McGraw, the bird-brained villain from 1993’s The Wrong Trousers, also makes a belated return in the adventure, which sees Wallace becoming too reliant on his own inventions – which backfires horribly after his ‘smart gnome’ turns evil.

"I’d had the idea of a film about garden gnomes turning bad for more than a decade, but I could never work out what made them bad," Wallace and Gromit creator and Vengeance Most Fowl director Nick Park said in a press release.

"It occurred to me that the single most asked question I get when I meet fans is, will the penguin Feathers McGraw, Wallace and Gromit’s original antagonist from The Wrong Trousers 30 years ago, ever return? We’ve had fun bringing him back in cameo capacities but now, three decades on, it felt like the right time. Then it hit me: What if Feathers was involved with these gnomes? We’re hoping that this film will appeal to fans of ‘Gnome Noir’ everywhere and that people will be gratified when they see what Feathers has been up to since The Wrong Trousers."

A teaser for Vengeance Most Fowl has also been released, which you can see above. In it, Feathers McGraw is shown leaving prison and collecting his belongings, including his infamous red rubber glove ‘disguise’.

For more, check out the new TV shows and upcoming movies coming your way in the second half of 2024.