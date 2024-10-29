Arcane's showrunner can't say "too much" about season 2, but teases that a Game of Thrones-style death count is "indeed possible"

Arcane co-creator and showrunner Christian Linke admits a Game of Thrones-style death count is a possibility in the upcoming second (and final) season of the Netflix animated series.

"Yes, that is indeed possible," Linke said when asked by Black Girl Nerds if some characters may meet a 'tragic end' or find themselves in a 'Game of Thrones situation', an apparent reference to the HBO fantasy show’s casual approach to killing off fan favorites and major characters.

"I don’t want to say too much about it," Linke added. "I mean, that’s the point. We definitely always wanted our world and stories to feel like they have consequences, and death is the most severe consequence. Yeah, that’s part of our storytelling."

Arcane, of course, is no stranger to bumping off its cast. In the first season alone, Silco, Marcus and (presumably) Vander all died through the three acts. Arcane's season finale even ends with much of Piltover’s Council in grave danger thanks to Jinx’s Hextech weapon being fired at the city.

All told, we've seen precious little of Arcane season 2 to date. Initial footage teased Jinx’s re-invention as a Zaunite cult figure, while a later trailer suggests all-out war is coming between Zaun and Piltover and sisters Jinx and Vi.

The second season of Arcane kicks off on Netflix with a three-episode drop on November 9. The remaining two acts (each consisting of three episodes) will be streaming from November 16 and November 23 respectively.

