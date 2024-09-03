New Arcane season 2 footage sees Jinx become a symbol of the rebellion, as the entire undercity rallies against Piltover

Jinx becomes an unlikely hero following her devastating attack on Piltover in an exciting new look at Arcane season 2.

The footage featured in a trailer for this year's Geeked Week 2024, which will see the streamer share news, footage, and cast interviews from returning shows like Wednesday, Avatar: The Last Airbender, One Piece, The Sandman, and more. Watch the promo above.

Around the one-minute mark, warlord Ambessa (Ellen Thomas) states: "To return peace to this city, we must declare martial law", as enforcer Caitlyn (Katie Leung) – who's wearing a white beret, suggesting she's now the leader of her squad – looks out over the blue-skied golden metropolis.

"Topside is the real enemy," Sevika (Amirah Vann) says, as we head down to Piltover's perpetually dark underbelly. "You have the chance to rally the undercity together," she tells Jinx (Ella Purnell), who looks uncharacteristically conflicted by the idea of unleashing an army on Zaun's oppressors. "Your symbol..."

If you cast your minds back to season 1, you'll remember that Sevika worked for criminal kingpin Silco, who an increasingly unstable Jinx semi-consciously shot dead in episode 9 (before shooting a nuke right into Piltover council's headquarters). It's pretty clear from these new clips that those who aligned themselves with Silco will try to martyr the villain in his death, using Jinx as some sort of pawn in their scheming.

New series that were glimpsed elsewhere in the Geeked Week trailer include Sakamoto Days, Twilight of the Gods, It's What's Inside, and Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft.

Geeked Week will be held in Atlanta from September 16-19. Arcane, which is based on the video League of Legends, returns in November. For more, check out our guide to the best Netflix shows for some viewing inspiration.