Netflix's Tomb Raider anime gets a new teaser trailer and our best look yet at Hayley Atwell's Lara Croft

The first trailer for Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, a new Netflix anime series, is here – and it promises an action-packed globetrotting adventure for the titular heroine, complete with car chases, perilous jumps, and a plunge into the ocean .

The series picks up after the events of the Survivor video game trilogy (2013's Tomb Raider, 2015's Rise of the Tomb Raider, and 2018's Shadow of the Tomb Raider). Per the official synopsis, "Lara Croft has abandoned her friends to embark on increasingly more perilous solo adventures. But she must return home when a dangerous and powerful Chinese artifact is stolen from Croft Manor by a thief with an uncanny personal connection. Her daring pursuit will take her on an adventure around the world and to the depths of forgotten tombs, where she will be forced to confront her true self, and decide just what kind of hero she wants to become."

Hayley Atwell, best known for playing Peggy Carter in the MCU, is voicing Lara Croft, while Earl Baylon is reprising his role as Jonah from the Survivor trilogy.

Tasha Huo, who's also working on upcoming Red Sonja and Naruto movie adaptations, is on board as showrunner and she also penned the series. Powerhouse Animation is the animation studio behind the project – they've also worked on Netflix's Castlevania, Masters of the Universe, and MonsterVerse spin-off Skull Island.

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft arrives on Netflix on October 10. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other best anime on the way in 2024.