Netflix unveils angsty, action-packed trailer for Arcane season 2 – though the League of Legends show's release date is still up in the air

Arcane: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Just two months before Arcane season 2 is set to premiere, Netflix has finally unveiled the first full trailer for the League of Legend's spin-off's return – and it looks just as action-packed and angsty as we expected.

Based on the aforementioned game, Arcane centers on sisters Powder (Fallout's Ella Purnell) and Vi (Hawkeye's Hailee Steinfeld), as they find themselves on opposite sides of a brewing conflict between the utopian city Piltover and its oppressed underbelly Zaun. Charting their respective journeys from rebellious, hopeful youngsters to 'The Piltover Enforcer' and the violent and manic anarchist Jinx, as Powder's better known in the game, it sees the pair descend down darkly different paths; which has never been more apparent than in the new promo.

The official clip, which you can watch above, opens with a tearful Vi agreeing with her friend Caitlyn (Katie Leung) that Powder is gone and that "there's only Jinx now". As a wicked-sounding giggle can be heard off-screen, Caitlyn ominously replies: "I want to tear that laugh from her throat, forever."

With a sign, Vi replies, "I'm ready," setting the stage not only for an all-out war between Topside and the City of Iron and Glass, but the siblings, too.

In the stunningly animated montage that follows, we see glimpses of Heimerdinger, Sevika, Ambessa, Ekko, Singed, and Warwick, who is set to make his onscreen debut in the second chapter and who may or may not be Vi and Jinx's supposedly deceased adoptive father Vander. We also get a look at a pierced, black-haired, alternate version of Vi in some sort of arena...

"Arcane is just the beginning of our larger storytelling journey and partnership with the wonderful animation studio that is Fortiche," the show's co-creator Christian Linke said during a League Dev Update back in June.

"From the very beginning, since we started working on this project, we had a very specific ending in mind, which means the story of Arcane wraps up with this second season," he continued, before curiously teasing: "But Arcane is just the first of many stories that we want to tell in Runeterra."

Arcane season 2 premieres in November. An exact release date has yet to be announced, but we'll be sure to keep you posted. In the meantime, check out our guide to the best Netflix shows for some viewing inspiration.