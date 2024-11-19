Arcane season 2 showrunner teases "massive, massive repercussions" for Jayce, Vi, and Jinx as the League of Legends spin-off draws to its finale

The showrunner of Arcane season 2 says that the end of the show's second act will have "massive, massive repercussions" for its final three episodes.

This article contains spoilers for Arcane season 2.

Arcane is ending in just three episodes' time, after its third and final act drops in line with the Arcane season 2 release schedule. Talking on Netflix's Afterglow roundtable discussion alongside actors Ella Purnell, Hailee Steinfeld, and Reed Lorenzo Shannon (Jinx, Vi, and Ekko respectively) showrunner Christian Linke says that the end of act 2 has set things up for an explosive final act.

"This act ended with a huge moment," he says. "The big tragedy surrounding Isha, this really hopeful mission for Jinx." The former could link to one of the more compelling act 3 fan theories we've seen so far, and the latter ties into the redemptive arc that Jinx appears to have been on in recent episodes, but that's not all that needs to be paid off in those final episodes.

Linke says there's also "a very big decision from Jayce" that will have its own ramifications. The character's controversial decision at the end of episode 6 has left fans reeling, and could be part of a theory tying Arcane to one of the most dangerous bits of League of Legends lore. "For the first time [Jayce is] really standing against Viktor," Linke says, "and so obviously there are massive, massive repercussions for the next act."

Thankfully, we don't have too long to wait for those repercussions to make themselves clear. Still, there's a both a lot for Arcane to tie up in its final three episodes, and a lot to do to set itself up for the future stories Riot wants to tell - we already know that Arcane isn't returning for season 3, but Riot is sowing the seeds of other stories pretty openly thanks to certain characters' relationships. The question of who'll be left standing once act 3 has drawn to a close remains a big one, but Riot's clearly not done yet.

