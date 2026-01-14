KPop Demon Hunters star got a 2-hour phone call from the voice of Disney's very own Princess Jasmine: "You're gonna be a modern-day princess!"

KPop Demon Hunters star Arden Cho received a phone call from none other than the Princess Jasmine herself, who had some pretty lovely words for the new voice actor.

"A couple months after the movie came out, Linda Larkin, the voice of Princess Jasmine, called me and we had a two-hour phone conversation," Cho told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. "I put it on speaker, because, for the first hour, I was like, 'Is this really happening? Am I talking with Jasmine?'"

Larkin began her voice acting career in 1992 as the speaking voice of Princess Jasmine in Disney's animated Aladdin movie – which became the first animated movie to reach the half-a-billion mark. Larkin would continue to voice Jasmine in the direct-to-video sequels The Return of Jafar and Aladdin and the King of Thieves.

"Well, she wanted to congratulate me, and she actually told me [that], as a voice actor, she was really impressed with my work with Rumi, and she loved the depth and the layers and all of it. I think at one point we were both crying. And she was like, 'You're gonna be a modern-day princess!"

KPop Demon Hunters follows a girl group known as Huntr/x, who protect the world from demonic entities with the power of their voice. The gals end up facing off against the Saja boys, a rival boy band made up of (secret) demonic entities. Cho voices lead singer Rumi, who is the daughter of a demon father and a demon hunter mother. The hit Netflix film currently stands as the platform's most-watched original movie ever, hitting 500 million views before the end of 2025. KPop Demon Hunters 2 is definitely on the way, but it won't arrive until sometime in 2029.

KPop Demon Hunters is streaming on Netflix now. For more, check out our guide to the best Netflix movies.