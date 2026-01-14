KPop Demon Hunters star got a 2-hour phone call from the voice of Disney's very own Princess Jasmine: "You're gonna be a modern-day princess!"

Arden Cho was delighted

KPop Demon Hunters star Arden Cho received a phone call from none other than the Princess Jasmine herself, who had some pretty lovely words for the new voice actor.

"A couple months after the movie came out, Linda Larkin, the voice of Princess Jasmine, called me and we had a two-hour phone conversation," Cho told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. "I put it on speaker, because, for the first hour, I was like, 'Is this really happening? Am I talking with Jasmine?'"

