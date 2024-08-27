After flopping at the box office, the Borderlands movie is officially giving up on theaters and heading straight to digital home video this week

The Borderlands movie is getting a digital home video release exactly three weeks on from its theatrical debut, Lionsgate has confirmed.

Reactions to the Borderlands movie have been almost universally negative from critics and fans of the series, and its abysmal box office performance very much reflects that, with most recent calculations saying it grossed just $22 million worldwide against its reported $110-120 million budget.

Earlier this month, reports claimed the disastrous movie was headed for a streaming debut just three weeks after hitting theaters, and while it's important to note that distributor Lionsgate has yet to confirm a streaming date, it has confirmed it'll be available for rent and purchase digitally on August 30.

More specifically, it has been announced that you'll be able to buy the Borderlands movie for $24.99 and rent it for $19.99 (48-hour period) through various digital platforms including Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, Fandango at Home, and more.

The Borderlands movie is based on the popular video game series of the same name, developed by Gearbox Software and published by 2K. The story centers around a ragtag group of misfits navigating the dangerous alien planet of Pandora in search of an ancient vault containing powerful alien technology. The star-studded cast of the movie includes Cate Blanchett as Lilith, Kevin Hart as Roland, Jack Black as Claptrap, and Jamie Lee Curtis as Dr. Patricia Tannis.

The film adaptation was first announced almost a decade ago and went through numerous creative and casting changes, rewrites and reshoots, and of course, the pandemic before ultimately releasing on August 9, 2024. You can read our Borderlands movie review if you need help deciding whether to see it in theaters or wait for the imminent digital release.

