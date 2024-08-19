Barely 3 weeks after its $90m flop, the Borderlands movie is reportedly giving up on cinemas and going straight to streaming

The Borderlands movie is reportedly coming to streaming services barely three weeks after its theatrical debut, after a seriously underwhelming box office.

When the Borderlands movie first hit cinemas earlier this month, early reactions weren't kind, calling it a "disaster" and "uninspired." This caused the CEO of Gearbox, the studio that makes the Borderlands game series, to go on a bit of a Twitter rampage, hitting out at critics of the new movie.

Now, it seems like the Borderlands movie is set to debut on streaming services very soon on August 30, barely three weeks after it first arrived in cinemas. That's according to websites like The Hollywood Handle and When to Stream, two tracking websites with an accurate track record of reporting streaming dates.

However, both tracking sites note that Lionsgate, which has distributed the Borderlands movie, hasn't confirmed the streaming date itself, and the date is subject to change, so don't take the streaming date for the Borderlands movie as gospel until its confirmed by the studio.

At the time of writing, the Borderlands movie has grossed just $21.2 million around the world. That's against a reported production budget of between $110 and $120 million, so Lionsgate seemingly isn't anywhere near close to recouping development costs for the movie.

Our original Borderlands review earlier this month called it "a frenetic and disorderly shambles gamers are likely to loathe," and bestowed upon it just two out of five stars.

Take a look over our movie release dates guide for an overview of all the other streaming and theatrical debuts happening this year.