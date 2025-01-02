Trap star Josh Hartnett is stuck on a plane full of assassins in first trailer for new action thriller from the team behind John Wick

Trap star Josh Hartnett finds himself in another sticky situation in his next movie – and, this time, 37,000 feet in the air.

He stars in Fight or Flight, a new action thriller produced by John Wick helmer Basil Iwanyk and made by his production company Thunder Road Films. Per the official synopsis, "a mercenary takes on the job of tracking down a target on a plane but must protect her when they're surrounded by people trying to kill both of them."

The high-octane trailer, which you can watch above, sees Hartnett's unnamed character going head-to-head with a whole host of adversaries, with all the energetic action scenes you'd expect from the brains behind John Wick. Sick of running away from a mysterious past, Hartnett's character is promised an escape route on a commercial flight, on the condition that he takes a "high-value target" into custody – but he needs to keep them alive, which could prove difficult on a plane full of killers.

James Madigan is in the director's chair, and the cast also includes Bridgerton's Charithra Chandran and The Mandalorian's Katee Sackhoff. This is Madigan's big-screen directorial debut, but he's previously worked behind the scenes on movies like Transformers: Rise of the Beast and Iron Man 2.

As for Hartnett, he was most recently seen in M. Night Shyamalan's Trap, playing a doting father turned serial killer, and he was also part of the ensemble cast in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, in which he played Manhattan Project physicist Ernest Lawrence.

Fight or Flight is set to be released this February, although an exact date is still to be confirmed. For more, check out our guide to the rest of 2025's biggest movie release dates.