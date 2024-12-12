Star Wars actor Daisy Ridley’s new heist movie gets first trailer, and it looks Die Hard mixed with Mission: Impossible

Daisy Ridley's new heist movie Cleaner has just got its first action-packed trailer, and it looks like if Mission: Impossible had a female lead.

The clip, which you can watch below, opens with Ridley’s character harnessing up to clean the windows of a huge office when several masked men infiltrate a special event inside – much like how the Joker and his men storm Bruce Wayne’s gala in The Dark Knight.

The leader of the heist reveals himself and instructs his men to take the attendees hostage whilst calling them "Greedy, needy, cocky," adding that he plans to "shine a light on your crimes." With the police standing helplessly outside, Ridley’s character gets inside and starts to pick off the criminals one by one, proving she is much more than she first appears.

Cleaner | Official Trailer | Starring Daisy Ridley, Clive Owen & Taz Skylar - YouTube Watch On

Directed by Casino Royale helmer Martin Campbell, the action thriller is set in present day London and follows one window cleaner’s (Ridley) fight for justice against a set of criminals looking to pull off an office heist.

The official synopsis reads: “After a group of criminal activists take over an energy company’s annual gala to expose their corruption, their just cause is hijacked by an extremist who is ready to murder everyone in the building to send out his anarchic message. It falls to an ex-soldier turned window cleaner (Ridley) – suspended 50 storeys up on the outside of the building – to save those trapped inside, including her younger brother.”

As well as the trailer, we also have an exclusive look at Ridley in the movie as the brave cleaner who sets out to save 300 hostages. Check out the image below.

(Image credit: Sky Cinema)

As well as Ridley, the movie also stars Children of Men’s Clive Owen and One Piece star Taz Skylar. James Bond’s Campbell directs from a script written by Matthew Orton, Simon Uttley, and Paul Andrew Williams.



Cleaner releases in, 2025 on Sky Cinema and Now in the UK.