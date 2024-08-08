Sequel to new George Clooney and Brad Pitt action movie Wolfs already in the works one month before release

Looking forward to the George Clooney and Brad Pitt Apple TV Plus starrer Wolfs? Well, we have good news for you as before the first film has even hit the streamer, a sequel is already in the works.

Apple Original Films has made a deal with Wolfs director Jon Watts to write, direct, and produce a sequel for the upcoming movie, as reported by Deadline . In addition to news of a second installment, Apple TV Plus has also planned to release the first movie theatrically on the big screen from September 20 before it lands on the streamer globally on September 27.

Wolfs, which is due to make its world premiere at the 81st Venice Film Festival at the end of August, follows a professional fixer (Clooney) hired to cover up a high-profile crime, but when he shows up to the job he finds that another fixer (Pitt) has also been called there too. As the two lone wolves are forced to work together in this action comedy, they realize that their joining may not be just a coincidence.

It is unclear at this time what the plot for the sequel will be, but depending on the outcome of their characters in the first movie, we expect Clooney and Pitt to return, as writer and director Watts is.

Alongside Pitt and Clooney, Wolfs also stars Amy Ryan, Austin Abrams, and Poorna Jagannathan. The film is written and directed by Watts, who is best known for directing the Tom Holland Spider-Man trilogy and the Kevin Bacon starrer Cop Car.

As well as Wolfs, Apple TV Plus also has a bunch of other blockbusters under its belt, such as Matt Damon’s The Instigators set to drop on Apple TV Plus on August 9, and the Formula One drama F1 starring Pitt, which will premiere in 2025. Both will also have a theatrical release before hitting the streamer.

Wolf hits selected theaters on September 20 and will be available to stream on Apple TV Plus from September 27. For more, check out our list of the best action movies , or keep up with new movies heading your way this year.