New Bob Odenkirk action movie from Ben Wheatley gets a release date

After breaking bones and looking good doing it once again in Nobody 2, Bob Odenkirk will be getting his hands dirty once more in another intense action movie that finally has a release date.

Directed by Kill List, High Rise, and Meg 2: The Trench director, Ben Wheatley, Odenkirk's new film, Normal, follows a small-town sheriff who steps in as a replacement. Things quickly turn wild when a bank robbery reveals an unprecedented level of corruption has spread through the town, leaving Odenkirk's sheriff unable to trust anyone.

The film's frontman gave some info about the movie, which sounds a tad darker than the fun, action-packed franchise he's built with Nobody and Nobody 2. "You've got this small town, which I love, Lake Wobegon. It's the middle of nowhere. There are quirky people. They tolerate each other, they support each other, they feel connected, and they're sort of part of a family, but then there's a dark side to this, too, which is that they have a pact," Odenkirk explained to Collider. "How far are they willing to go to protect that pact? And that lie? Or the contract that they share? In this case, they don't know how to turn away from this contract, and they take on and destroy anyone who uncovers it."

If the idea of a hidden criminal underworld sounds cool and familiar, that's because it's coming from the mind of Derek Kolstad, the creator of the John Wick franchise, who made you question any fancy hotel you checked into since 2014. Normal, named after the titular town where all of this chaos kicks off, has found itself a spot on the calendar with April 17, 2026, as announced by Magnolia Pictures. Should it remain there, it'll be going up against the all-new take on The Mummy directed by Lee Cronin and starring Jack Reynor and Moon Knight star, May Calamawy.

To keep up to date with all the big films arriving in the rest of 2025 and beyond, check out our detailed list here.