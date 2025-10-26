New Bob Odenkirk action movie from Ben Wheatley gets a release date

The Kill List and John Wick creator's new movie gets booked in for 2026.

After breaking bones and looking good doing it once again in Nobody 2, Bob Odenkirk will be getting his hands dirty once more in another intense action movie that finally has a release date.

Directed by Kill List, High Rise, and Meg 2: The Trench director, Ben Wheatley, Odenkirk's new film, Normal, follows a small-town sheriff who steps in as a replacement. Things quickly turn wild when a bank robbery reveals an unprecedented level of corruption has spread through the town, leaving Odenkirk's sheriff unable to trust anyone.

Nick Staniforth
