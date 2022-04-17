Elden Ring's speedrun world record has been beaten again - and this time it drops to less than seven minutes

Another day, another Elden Ring speed run attempt - and this one brings the world record down to less than seven minutes. That's right: Seven. Minutes. Six minutes and 46 seconds, to be precise.

Using the same "zip" glitches that have been popularized with other speedrunners, the new record holder - Seeker TV - skips the beginning of the game to jump straight to Stormveil Castle, and then picks up another zip to skip - well, pretty much the rest of the game, really. They get to Crumbling Farum Azul, then Maliketh, managing to skip the boss fight with some more nifty finger work (thanks, TheGamer ).

Not convinced? You can watch the entire run yourself right here:

"The sub [seven minutes] struggle finally comes to an end!" Seeker TV exclaimed in the video description. "After missing sub seven by two seconds, I get another run with an insane early/mid game which helped get the record even if I [choked] a bit [at] the end of the run :D"

Seeker TV's not content with the current record, by the way; they reckon with a little finesse, they can "push it to sub 6.30".

Still proud of your Elden Ring accomplishments, Tarnished? Well, here's another video to make you feel bad about your own paltry efforts: someone has completed a full three-hour run without getting hit .

Streamer Seki - who uses a dexterity/intelligence build and mains the Moonveil katana - not only got through the entire campaign in just three hours, but also manages to do so without taking any damage from any enemy or taking poison or fall damage.

Elden Ring is now the best-selling game of 2022 in the US to date . According to the NPD Group, a market research company that frequently publishes game-related research, FromSoftware's latest title now doubles as February's best-selling title of the month and the best-selling game of 2022 so far.