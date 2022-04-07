Elden Ring's Radahn boss is a lot easier once you know he can't swim

Elden Ring's Radahn boss fight is one of the toughest battles in the game - that is, until you figure out he has one fatal flaw: he can't swim.

As demonstrated by Twitter user @izuoku_, you can beat Radahn by baiting him into cannonballing off the map and into the body of water surrounding his arena. Usually, you'd think a demigod the likes of the Starscourge Radahn would just emerge from the water dripping wet with a reinvigorated, bristling rage, but instead, he just sinks below the surface and dies a rather pitiful death. And the best part is that Elden Ring actually accepts this as a legitimate defeat, as you can see the tricky Tarnished earning their rewards for beating Radahn immediately after he drowns. Check it out:

What makes this even more embarrassing for Radahn is that the boss recently had a few of his moves buffed after they were unintentionally nerfed. The great Radahn, returned to his former glory only to be cheesed into drowning himself. Though to be fair, in order to pull this technique off, you'll have to bring Radahn's health bar down to about 50%, which is a feat in itself, but if you manage that, just walk over to the very edge of the map and let him do the rest of the work for you. If you nail the timing and position, he should do his meteor attack and launch himself into an underwater grave.

Oh, poor ol' Radahn.

