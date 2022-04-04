Elden Ring patch buffs Starscourge Radahn's attacks back to where they should be

Elden Ring has buffed Starscourge Radahn back to a normal level after accidentally nerfing several of his attacks.

Just earlier today, the official Elden Ring Twitter account announced that update 1.03.3 had been published for the RPG on all systems. The new patch buffs several of Starscourge Radahn's attacks, but don't worry, because the patch is merely buffing the attacks back to the level that they should be at, after an earlier patch accidentally nerfed them.

Regulation file update 1.03.3 for #ELDENRING is available now: it fixes a bug in the balance adjustment of the boss "Starscourge Radahn" in update 1.03, in which the power of some attacks was unintentionally reduced.Details: https://t.co/jfxHatTALZApril 4, 2022 See more

In other words, General Radahn's now back in fighting shape, and he's ready to pummel you into the ground once again. It'd be interesting to note which attacks from Radahn were accidentally nerfed in patch 1.03, but unfortunately neither Bandai Namco or FromSoftware are imparting that information right now.

Nonetheless, one of Elden Ring's toughest bosses remains just as tough, thanks to this new patch. Although Starscourge Radahn is actually an optional boss in Elden Ring, he's undoubtedly one of the hardest bosses to topple in the entire game, even if players do charge at him with an entire army of summoned allies (not counting you, Patches).

