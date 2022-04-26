Elden Ring survival mode mod is coming to make the game even tougher

Survival mode sounds suitably hellish

Elden Ring Fire giant boss fight how to beat cheese weaknesses
An Elden Ring "survival mode" mod is in the works from the developer of Dark Souls: Nightfall.

Earlier this week, storied Dark Souls modder Grimrukh asked for mod suggestions for Elden Ring via their Twitter account. When YouTuber Lobosjr replied suggesting a survival mode for FromSoftware's latest, the modder took them up on the suggestion, and is actively planning out a torturous survival mode mod for Elden Ring.

However, details haven't actually been finalized for the mod just yet. Grimrukh reveals via the tweet above that they're still taking suggestions for the mod's specifics, meaning it's still very much in the planning phase. Considering how hefty this mod sounds, we could be waiting for the survival mode mod to hit for a fair while yet.

That all being said, survival mode in Elden Ring sounds like an entertaining nightmare. The thought of night time being so fark you need a torch to see, as well as hunger and thirst meters to deal with while exploring The Lands Between sounds like a suitably hellish addition for a game that's already as tough as nails in its own right.

If you're unfamiliar with why we should be taking Grimrukh's work so seriously, the Dark Souls: Nightfall mod is the perfect answer. Made by a group of modders as a direct sequel to FromSoftware's modern classic, Nightfall introduces an entirely new world map and overhauled combat system to the original game, giving what's effectively a brand new game for players to experience. You can even play the Dark Souls: Nightfall demo right now while we wait for this next effort from Grimrukh.

Hirun Cryer
Hirun Cryer is a freelance reporter and writer with Gamesradar+ based out of U.K. After earning a degree in American History specializing in journalism, cinema, literature, and history, he stepped into the games writing world, with a focus on shooters, indie games, and RPGs, and has since been the recipient of the MCV 30 Under 30 award for 2021. In his spare time he freelances with other outlets around the industry, practices Japanese, and enjoys contemporary manga and anime.