Elden Ring subreddit community celebrated the game's long-awaited gameplay trailer

The Elden Ring subreddit has been a hive of excited activity since the reveal of the Elden Ring release date yesterday.

During the Summer Game Fest showcase for E3 2021 , Elden Ring's gameplay was shown for the first time. After hardly any information on the game over the last couple of years since its reveal at E3 2019 , fans in the Elden Ring subreddit were overjoyed.

One user posted a still from the trailer and captioned it "Geoff Keighley being safely transported back to his house" with the rest of the subreddit praising the host of the show. With the reveal of the announcement date, there’s now a countdown until the game releases, with fans showing their pure joy at knowing how long they have left to wait.

Another user had a montage of various Elden Ring-esque animations of characters dancing and performing Just Dance performances, which really captures the utter hype.

There was also fan art being created at incredible speeds. One drew up digital art of what the fans have now dubbed Vaseboy (Or Potboy in some cases), while another drew up a stunning Wolf Knight art apparently half an hour after the trailer was shown.

And yes, we did see the horse do a double jump of sorts, and so has the subreddit, showing a comparison of horses in other games, and the horses in Elden Ring.

The majority of comments, besides the comments, screaming in capitals at the top of their keyboards and spamming excitable words were praising Geoff for finally getting the reveal and making it happen.

They were saying that he’s finally free from gamer prison, which is a reference to an ongoing joke from The Game Awards 2020 where Geoff mentioned Elden Ring but had nothing to show. Keighley jumped onto the Elden Ring subreddit to ask if he was free from gamer prison now, which further added to the Elden Ring subreddit’s excitement.

Elden Ring, the upcoming title from From Software and George R.R. Martin is set to launch on January 21, 2022, for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. The game will have support for co-op multiplayer for up to 4 players. But it could be more than just a game in the future as it looks to be expanding beyond games.

