Elden Ring ray tracing has finally been activated

Elden Ring finally has ray tracing capabilities thanks to a brand new update.

Earlier today on March 23, Elden Ring patch 1.09 went live which, at the time, was slated to merely fix bugs and introduce balance changes. Now that the patch has launched though, it actually implements ray tracing capabilities on both PC and new-gen console platforms.

This is one feature that's been a fair while coming for Elden Ring fans. Ray tracing evidence was first uncovered in a patch back in October 2022, and although modders actually managed to turn on the ray tracing features, the ray tracing was deemed utterly broken at the time.

"LETS GOOOOO IM GONNA CAPTURE AND RECORD ALL OF ELDEN RING AGAIN," writes one excitable Elden Ring fan in response to the tweet just below. "Finally Raytracing. Now I can start playing elden ring," writes someone that really doesn't know what they've been missing out on all this time.

ELDEN RING update 1.09 is now available.

Elden Ring's ray tracing update is a welcome sight for fans, that's for sure. It'll be interesting to see just how well the ray tracing features are implemented though - FromSoftware's games have a slightly spotty technical history, so this patch might not get ray tracing entirely right the first time around.

Additionally, we don't actually know which ray tracing features were added in the new patch. It could be that Elden Ring now has ray traced shadows, or that it has ultra high-quality reflections thanks to the feature. We'll have to delve into The Lands Between to find out for ourselves, since FromSoftware is keeping its cards close to its chest with this one.

