Elden Ring player shows off by beating Tree Sentinel sitting down with their back turned

A brazenly accomplished Elden Ring player has decided to make us all feel slightly insecure by beating the Tree Sentinel boss mostly while sitting down with their back turned.

If you've played Elden Ring really for any length of time, you've probably already come across the Tree Sentinel. It's just outside the entrance to Limgrave where you're introduced to the game's vast open world for the first time. From the First Step Site of Grace, basically just walk down and to the right a bit and there he is; a hulking plated dude on a horse with a big gaudy halberd. If you tried fighting him right away you probably died, and if you're only a few hours into the game you'll probably die fighting him now. Thankfully, we have a guide on how to beat Elden Ring's Tree Sentinel, so definitely check that out if you're struggling.

But for YouTuber InfernoPlus (thanks, Kotaku), the Tree Sentinel is a mere inconvenience, a rude interruption to a meditative sit down in the open fields of Lands Between. As seen in the clip below, InferPlus approaches the Tree Sentinel and triggers an attack, and then just dips out and summons the Raya Lucaria Soldier Ashes to do the dirty work. Check it out:

Game is hard. pic.twitter.com/16XN7piNaJMarch 17, 2022 See more

As amusing as this clip is, don't let it fool you into a false sense of security. Despite being positioned near the beginning of the game, the first of several Tree Sentinels is a boss fight better saved for later in your playthrough. It's definitely possible to beat as a brand new Tarnished, but it would be incredibly challenging, even for a Souls game.

