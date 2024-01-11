Elden Ring patch 1.10.1 adds new anti-cheat and literally nothing else

A new Elden Ring patch has dropped, but any fans looking for new information about Shadow of the Erdtree are likely to be disappointed.

In the Elden Ring patch 1.10.1 patch notes, FromSoftware announced that the game's anti-cheat software has been updated "to support the Steam OS update." The studio does say that it "will continue to provide improvement updates" so players can "enjoy Elden Ring more comfortably," but otherwise there's literally nothing else in these patch notes.

Obviously, hopes are that any new Elden Ring updates are paving the way for the upcoming Elden Ring DLC, but even that doesn't seem to have been the case this time. It's pretty clear that this update has been pushed in line with changes to Steam, not Elden Ring itself. Work on Shadow of the Erdtree is obviously continuing, but firmly in the background for now, and while anti-cheat changes will still be felt in the future of the game, this is hardly a definitive pre-expansion patch.

At the moment, the latest snippet regarding Shadow of the Erdtree came last month, when a controller collaboration appeared to point to a February release date. There's been no comment on that since, and while FromSoft and Bandai haven't denied that release window, they've definitely not confirmed it either. For my money, that's making it increasingly unlikely - while Elden Ring could probably get away with an eleventh-hour announcement, I'd be surprised if the follow-up to one of the biggest games of the decade dropped without any fanfare.

