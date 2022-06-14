Elden Ring, Nintendo Switch Sports, and Lego Star Wars feature in Amazon 3 for 2 sale

If you've been waiting to grab some of the biggest games of the last few months in one fell swoop, then now's your chance. Elden Ring, Nintendo Switch Sports, and Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga are all included in Amazon's latest 3 for 2 sale, and some even offer discounts on top.

Our front runners are Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Trilogy on PS5 (also discounted to $44.99, was $59.99 (opens in new tab)). The Xbox version of the game is taking part in the offer, but is unfortunately still at full price, whereas the Nintendo Switch version isn't available within the 3 for 2 bundle but has taken a discount down to $44.99 (opens in new tab).

Elden Ring, however, is offering some cross-platform goodies in the form of a record low $49.94 sales price (was $59.99) (opens in new tab), and with PS5, PS4, and Xbox versions of the game taking part in today's deals. If you're scouting out a third title and you're on the hunt for Nintendo Switch deals, we'd also recommend taking a look at Switch Sports. While there's no additional saving here, the $49.99 game (opens in new tab) is included in Amazon's 3 for 2 offer.

You'll find all these offers just below, but we're rounding up plenty more prices on Elden Ring, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and more further down the page.

Nintendo Switch Sports launched back in April, and has already seen a few discounts here and there. While it's back up at full price today, though, you can score it for free if you're picking up two other titles at the same time.



