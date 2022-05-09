Elden Ring price drops to new record lows at Amazon

There's no wonder we haven't seen Elden Ring deals landing since release. As one of the biggest games of the year, you can forgive the FromSoftware giant for holding onto its MSRP for as long as possible. However, Amazon has just bucked the trend, slashing that $59.99 MSRP down to a record low $49.94 on both the PS5 and PS4 editions.

We've never seen PS5 deals dropping Elden Ring further than $58 in the past, and even those minuscule discounts have only appeared in the last few weeks. This is the first significant saving we've seen on the FromSoftware blockbuster to date, so anyone who has been holding out for a saving should take note.

Unfortunately, those in Microsoft's camp can't quite take advantage of such an offer: we're still seeing full prices on the Xbox version, both physically and digitally. Still, today's early discounts could lead to further savings across the board so hope isn't lost yet.

You'll find both of these Elden Ring deals just below, with plenty more of the latest PS5 game deals further down the page.

